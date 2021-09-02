Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €94.18 ($110.80) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €97.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.70. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

