Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Up 5.5%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.10. 2,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 369,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZVIA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

