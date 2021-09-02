Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $108.19 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,970,531,726 coins and its circulating supply is 11,679,064,573 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

