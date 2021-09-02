Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $159.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected figures. Year-over-year growth at CER were extremely robust. Sales improved across all operating segments and geographies on strong recovery from the pandemic. Despite some ongoing COVID-19 pressure, the company expects continued improvement in procedure volume recovery through the second half of 2021. Strong margin expansion was another upside. Yet, EMEA sales were down 7.3% compared to the 2019 comparable quarter with continued pressure related to the pandemic being a factor. The company is also concerned about the fact that Asia Pacific business got adversely impacted late in the second quarter by channel inventory contraction in knee and hip categories within China. Leveraged balance sheet is a concern. In the past year, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.48.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.81. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 637,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 524.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 205,550 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

