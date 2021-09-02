Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $398.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $428.00 to $398.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.18.

Shares of ZM opened at $290.86 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,199 shares of company stock valued at $113,214,756. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

