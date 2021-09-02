Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.020 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

ZM stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.03. 266,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,730. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $401.14.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total transaction of $946,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,199 shares of company stock valued at $113,214,756. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.