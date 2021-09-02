Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

ABR stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

