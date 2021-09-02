Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,020 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,808,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

