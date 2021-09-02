Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $167,000 Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 521.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

