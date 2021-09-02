Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $177,000 Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of -1.16. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

