Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 762 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at about $75,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Core-Mark by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

CORE stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

