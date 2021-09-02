Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,619 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ADT were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ADT by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.27. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

