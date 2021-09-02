Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

ZNGA stock remained flat at $$8.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,998,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.06.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

