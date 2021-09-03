$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 455.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,606. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $350.42 million, a P/E ratio of 137.02 and a beta of 1.07.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

