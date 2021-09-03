-$0.17 EPS Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CRDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 11,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,244. The stock has a market cap of $296.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $87,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 228,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

