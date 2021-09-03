$0.19 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 558,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 469,589 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 270,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

