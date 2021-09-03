-$0.24 EPS Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Cree posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CREE. Cowen dropped their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

CREE stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.76. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,298 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,063,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,151,880 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $994,174,000 after buying an additional 488,566 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cree by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after acquiring an additional 686,269 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Cree by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,919,118 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $187,939,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cree by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,640 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $144,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

