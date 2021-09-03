$0.32 EPS Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,883. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

