-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $65.72. 13,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $517,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,055 shares of company stock worth $4,547,449. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,341,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

