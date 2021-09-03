$0.33 EPS Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 123,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,076. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

