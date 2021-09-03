$0.45 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

