-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,945,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,783,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 1,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

GMTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

