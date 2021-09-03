$0.57 EPS Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

DEN stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,362,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,806,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

