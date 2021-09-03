$0.79 EPS Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

FE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,786. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

