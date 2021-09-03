-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.78). Editas Medicine posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 816.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 7,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

