-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.32). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 196.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of NVRO opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. Nevro has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.06.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

