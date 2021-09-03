$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.44.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $5,363,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $679,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

