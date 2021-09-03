$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.29 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,642,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its position in Antero Resources by 69.0% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 320,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707,865. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

