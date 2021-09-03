$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.24. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

HTLF opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $6,784,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

