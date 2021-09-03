12,119 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.61. 867,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,881,090. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,069,027 shares of company stock valued at $167,332,326. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

