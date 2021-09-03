$129.00 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce sales of $129.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $506.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 1,834,417 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 486,872 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FREE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,130. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $483.00 million, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.