$129.00 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce sales of $129.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $506.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 1,834,417 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 486,872 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FREE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,130. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $483.00 million, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

