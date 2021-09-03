13,400 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Bought by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $71.69. 29,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,562. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -210.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEC shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

