16,500 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $131.77. 9,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,816. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.