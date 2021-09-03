18,156 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,953,037. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

