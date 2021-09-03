1,850 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after purchasing an additional 608,344 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,068,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,154,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,724,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,854,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.

