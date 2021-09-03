$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Several analysts have commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

