22,374 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,241 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.53. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

