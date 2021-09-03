2,421 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,108,807. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

