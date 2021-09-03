26,417 Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,417 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,991.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 108,878 shares of company stock worth $1,932,090. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

