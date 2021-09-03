27,710 Shares in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $11,861,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CVAC stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

