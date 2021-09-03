$28.75 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce $28.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $29.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $24.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $113.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $116.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $122.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACBI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 1,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,672. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $490.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

