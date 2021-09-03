$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post $3.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.36 million. XOMA reported sales of $560,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 494.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $10.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 million to $17.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $22.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in XOMA by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 2,757.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $355.73 million, a PE ratio of 145.52 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

