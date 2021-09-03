$3.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $2.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $253.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

