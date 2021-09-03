3,030 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 609,302 shares of company stock worth $51,519,956 over the last three months.

RBLX stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 89,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.08. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

