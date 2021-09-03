3,712 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.62.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,009. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.38 and a 200 day moving average of $207.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.