3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Buys 11 Shares

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 11 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) per share, with a total value of £145.75 ($190.42).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £154.20 ($201.46).

On Wednesday, June 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.53) per share, with a total value of £154.57 ($201.95).

On Monday, June 28th, Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total value of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90).

LON III opened at GBX 1,338.50 ($17.49) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. 3i Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 865.40 ($11.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06.

III has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

