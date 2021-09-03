$44.05 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report $44.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.60 million and the highest is $44.50 million. Impinj posted sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $180.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,943 shares of company stock valued at $455,784 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 422.5% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. Impinj has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

