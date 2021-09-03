$488.58 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post $488.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.29 million and the lowest is $442.31 million. Azul reported sales of $149.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AZUL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 11,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth about $86,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

