$5.34 EPS Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce $5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.51. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $4.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $19.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $23.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

NYSE:GWW opened at $435.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $4,336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $788,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

