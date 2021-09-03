559 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 559 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $464.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,150. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $467.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold a total of 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

